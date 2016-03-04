Sprint Goes After T-Mobile Customers, Uses Acquisition as Bait

article

Speaking of smear campaigns, a new Sprint promotion specifically targets T-Mobile customers that may be uneasy about the proposed merger, according to a new report.

According to a purported internal document, Sprint is trying to lure customers away by offering to pay their T-Mobile early termination fees up to $175 per line if they switch to Sprint.

”Do you have the feeling the AT&T/T-Mobile won’t end with a ‘Happily Ever After?’,” the document asks Sprint distribution partners. “Well, we’ve got a deal specifically for those T-Mobile CL customers having similar concerns.”

To sweeten the deal and alleviate any worries for potential T-Mobile defectors, Sprint will also waive subscribers’ ETF fees if AT&T’s acquisition of T-Mobile is not approved and they choose to switch back to T-Mobile as a result.

Sprint has been openly and vocally opposed to the merger since AT&T first announced its intentions to acquire T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom for $39 billion this past March.

The carrier’s new ETF credit promotion reportedly begins today and runs through July 23rd.

