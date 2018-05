Spain Sells EUR4.2 Billion of 2022, 2027, 2032, 2037 Bonds

The Spanish Treasury sold 4.229 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in government bonds maturing in 2022, 2027, 2032 and 2037 at an auction on Thursday.

The Treasury had planned to sell EUR4 billion to EUR5 billion.

Below are details of the auction, with amounts in euro. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held May 4, 2017; May 18, 2017; April 21, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, respectively.

Issue 0.40% April 30, 2022

Amount on offer (*) 4 bln-5 bln

Bids received 2.564 bln

Bids accepted 1.821 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.41 (2.18)

Average yield 0.215% (0.369%)

Average price 100.884 (100.149)

Maximum yield 0.233% (0.379%)

Settlement date June 20, 2017

Issue 1.50% April 30, 2027

Amount on offer (*) 4 bln-5 bln

Bids received 1.947 bln

Bids accepted 1.093 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.78 (1.43)

Average yield 1.395% (1.548%)

Average price 100.954 (99.560)

Maximum yield 1.406% (1.563%)

Settlement date June 20, 2017

Issue 5.75% July 30, 2032

Amount on offer (*) 4 bln-5 bln

Bids received 1.010 bln

Bids accepted 685 mln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.47 (1.65)

Average yield 1.925% (2.116%)

Average price 149.716 (149.534)

Maximum yield 1.942% (2.126%)

Settlement date June 20, 2017

Issue 4.20% Jan. 31, 2037

Amount on offer (*) 4 bln-5 bln

Bids received 994 mln

Bids accepted 630 mln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.58 (1.54)

Average yield 2.314% (2.604%)

Average price 129.445 (124.593)

Maximum yield 2.323% (2.615%)

Settlement date June 20, 2017

NOTE: (*) The offer volume refers to the bonds combined.

