Sony Pictures says report that it will soon name North Korea as source of hack is "inaccurate"

Sony Pictures says the investigation into the cyberattack that crippled its computer systems is continuing and denies a report that it is poised to name North Korea as the culprit.

Earlier Wednesday, Re/code reported that Sony Pictures planned to officially name North Korea as the source of the hack in an announcement that could come as early as today. It cited two sources close to the investigation.

"The investigation continues into this very sophisticated cyberattack. The re/code story is not accurate," a Sony Pictures Entertainment representative told The Associated Press in a text message.

Speculation about a North Korean link to the Sony hacking has centered on that country's angry denunciation of upcoming Sony comedy "The Interview," in which Seth Rogan and James Franco star as television journalists involved in a CIA plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

