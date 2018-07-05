Soccer star Ronaldo in talks for Facebook reality series: report

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing an agreement with Facebook to star in a new reality docu-series on the social media platform, according to a report on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The series would document Ronaldo’s training and life in a manner similar to Facebook’s previous docu-series with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, dubbed “Tom vs. Time,” according to Variety. Facebook has purportedly offered the 33-year-old star roughly $10 million for the show.

Talks between the two sides are said to be ongoing, and it’s unclear when they might conclude. If greenlit, the Ronaldo show would rank among the most expensive productions on “Facebook Watch,” the social media platform’s burgeoning streaming service.

Facebook declined to comment on the report.

The social giant has increasingly bet on streaming content in recent months, particularly in sports. Aside from “Tom vs. Time,” which has garnered roughly 52 million views to date, Facebook partnered on the reality series “Ball in the Family,” with Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball and his outspoken father, LaVar Ball. The platform also has agreements with Major League Baseball and soccer’s Champions League to live-stream select games.

A five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s top international soccer player, Ronaldo plays for the Portuguese national team and Spain’s Real Madrid soccer club. He is the most popular athlete on Facebook, with more than 120 million followers, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Ronaldo ranked third on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2018, with $61 million in salary and another $47 million from endorsements in the past year.