Small Businesses Weigh In: How My Marketing Has Changed

Having an exceptional product and service is vital to the success of any small business, but if no one knows about it, it’s destined to fail. A relevant marketing campaign is important for any small business to target consumers, generate sales and turn a profit.

Marketing techniques can, and should, evolve over time, but should always be applicable to a business owner’s target audience.

Here's how a few small business owners have changed their marketing techniques over the past year:

Evolution Marketing, Carlsbad, Calif.

Bear Files, owner of Evolution Marketing, a graphic and web design firm, added a blog to his marketing efforts.

While the blog is used as a promotional tool, it also serves as a learning tool for Files.

"All my clients are asking for blogs so I want to learn more about what makes a successful one," he said.

Files has also become more active in using Twitter and social media.

"In the last year, I have been posting more often and tweeting more content links after being inspired by the content strategies of Twitter stars @MayemStudios and @ShellyKramer," he said. "There are so many inspirational people on Twitter to learn from. That’s my biggest focus, to keep learning."

LissaDuty.com, Dallas

Lissa Duty, owner of her namesake virtual assistant and social media marketing company, said she has fine-tuned her marketing strategy to really hone in on her target client base.

"I really respond to who my client is," Duty said. "I have learned the clients that I want versus the clients that I don't want, and I have gotten better at attracting those clients."

Duty said she became more strategic when responding to questions and inquiries on her social media accounts. This strategy proved successful and in return, more clients have recommended her services.

Butler's Grooming , Birmingham, Al.

Owner Christopher Butler said he and his partner NFL player Karlos Dansby set out to be innovators in this new economic climate, by opening an upscale men's grooming shop at moderate prices. The shop, Butler's Grooming offers a variety of services haircuts, straight=edged shaves and shoe shines.

"We wanted to make certain we did the little things right, and being strategic in offering great services that the consumer wants," Butler said.

The duo’s offerings allowed them to distinguish themselves in an area most men would be somewhat uncomfortable with—indulging in their appearance. From there, word-of-mouth marketing has helped the business to expand. Butler said they are in the process of inking another deal with a major department store to have locations in 11 different states. If the deal goes through, they plan to amp up direct mail.

"Men get into a routine, and habit, and incorporate that," Butler said. "From there, they tell their friends about it, which allows us to focus on word-of-mouth marketing."