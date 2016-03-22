article

Small Business of the Day: Living Rainwater Tanks

Who: Paul Irvin, 47, @LivingRainwater

What: Produces and sells rainwater tanks with detachable plant hangers

When: 2010

How: When he owned a metal roofing business, Irvin realized the need for practical rainwater tanks. He left the roofing business when the economy worsened and dedicated his time to Living Rainwater Tanks, which has garnered interest from throughout the country. Irvin said he has installed a tank for race car driver and environmental advocate Leilani Münter.

Living Rainwater tanks are designed for smaller yards and include detachable plant hangers, something Irvin said is a first. He is working to create a detachable greenhouse as well. The family-run business sells tanks that can hold up to 1,200 gallons of water.

“I came up with the idea about a year and a half ago. I learned about rainwater collection while I was in roofing, and then I started designing a tank,” he said, noting the ongoing historic drought in Texas.

Where: Granite Shoals, Texas

In his own words: “Our tanks are easily assembled on site. Customers can even assemble the tanks themselves, and they can hook irrigation lines to their plants.”