Shkreli Hires P-Diddy’s Lawyer, Warns Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah

Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli is under criminal investigation for securities fraud, but during an exclusive interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, he said the charges are “baseless and meritless.”

"We made a statement that refutes the charges… The government alleges a Ponzi scheme… despite that all my investors were very successful in our funds. Usually in [a] Ponzi scheme someone loses money and the government can’t find that part of the so-called scheme.

Meanwhile, he is also the subject of a Congressional investigation on price gouging.

“I think it’s ridiculous that they would actually force me to be there in person when I’ve stated that I will be taking the 5th -- in fact I think it’s unethical, the D.C. law manual states it’s unethical to bring someone and subpoena them just to hear them take the 5th. I think it’s nothing more than an advertisement for some Congressmen that want to get some votes and cheap publicity off of my name.”

Shkreli said he has hired Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s criminal defense lawyer Ben Brafman to represent him going forward.

“His track record is impeccable… and I think we are going to put our best foot forward… We have a very good case to make and I think we are going to win,” he said.

Separately, in a video on TMZ, Shkreli threatened to erase part of his contributions made toward a Wu-Tang Clan album, after a feud began with group member Ghostface Killah.

“I hope Mr. Killah and I can resolve our differences… peacefully… I expect him to apologize, but at the end of the day I’m a business man and I’m willing to compromise and perhaps just shake on it. I have a lot of respect for him as an artist but he had some disparaging things to say about me.”

When asked whether he was afraid to get involved with the group who is out to get him he said: “I think he should be afraid.”