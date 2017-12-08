Shire Names John Miller as Interim CFO From Jan. 1

Shire PLC (SHP.LN) on Friday named John Miller, senior vice president of finance, as its interim chief financial officer from Jan. 1.

The Irish pharmaceutical company said Mr. Miller will remain interim CFO until Thomas Dittrich starts his employment with Shire as CFO in early 2018.

FTSE 100-listed Shire said in November that CFO Jeff Poulton will leave the company at the end of December.

Shares were up 112 pence, or 3.2%, to 3,644.50 pence at 1620 GMT.

