Serena Williams fined $10G for damaging Wimbledon court during practice

Star tennis player Serena Williams was fined Monday by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice.

Williams damaged the court after throwing her racket during practice before the Wimbledon tournament began, the BBC reported. This is not the first time Williams has been fined at Wimbledon. In 2016, she was fined $10,000 for repeatedly smashing her racket during her match against Christina McHale.

Last year, Williams was fined $17,000 after smashing her racket and arguing with match official Carlos Ramos during her straight-set finals loss to Naomi Osaka of Japan. She received three code violations and was penalized a point and one game.

Serena Williams will face fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals at the All England Club. (AP)

The tennis star was also not the only one fined during this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 after saying that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon. He made the comment during his loss to Tennys Sandgren Saturday, the BBC reported. Meanwhile, Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic was fined his full prize money of $56,500 at Wimbledon last week for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss.

Williams, 37, will face fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals at the All England Club as she chases an eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th major overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.