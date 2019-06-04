Forbes’ richest self-made women list includes Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and more

Forbes released on Tuesday its list of America’s richest self-made women, with Oprah Winfrey rounding out the top 10 with a net worth of $2.6 billion.

The list of 80 successful self-made women, ages ranging from 21 to 92, are worth a combined $81.3 billion. Among the 80 women selected, 25 of them are billionaires.

Diane Hendricks, the 72-year-old chairman of roofing giant ABC Supply, claimed the top spot for the second year in a row with a net worth of $7 billion, Forbes reported. Her success is mainly due to her supply company’s record sales of $10.5 billion in the last year.

Diane Hendricks, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams were among the people on Forbes' richest self-made women list. (AP/ABC Supply/Reuters)

Meg Whitman, the current CEO of Quibi and former eBay CEO, took the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $3.8 billion. Little Caesars Pizza cofounder Marian Ilitch, Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner and Thai Lee, the CEO of IT provider SHI International, also made it on the top 5 of Forbes’ most successful self-made billionaires.

Just trailing Winfrey is Elaine Wynn of Wynn Resorts and Peggy Cherng, the co-CEO of Panda Express.

The list also highlights the achievements of musicians and young entrepreneurs.

Kylie Jenner, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year, ranked 23 on the list and is among the 25 billionaires named. The 21-year-old reality star successfully built a makeup empire that has since expanded to include skincare and other products.

Serena Williams also made history Tuesday to become the first athlete to be named one of the richest self-made women in the nation. The tennis star was ranked number 80 with a net worth of $225 million. Williams celebrated the milestone on Instagram, saying she was honored to be among the women on Forbes’ list.

“Be the brand. Starting @Serena and @Serena.Ventures are just a few steps. Honored to be the first athlete on @Forbes #SelfMadeWomen list,” Williams wrote on Instagram.