Sephora to close for a day to run inclusion workshops for employees

Makeup retailer Sephora announced Thursday that it will be closing its shops on the morning of Wednesday, June 5, to host inclusion workshops for its employees.

“On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees," the specialty cosmetic retailer wrote in a statement on Facebook. "These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen.”

The LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned store’s announcement comes weeks after singer SZA claimed in a tweet that security was called on her while she was shopping at a Sephora store in Calabasas, Calif., to “make sure [she] wasn’t stealing.” The company reached out to the singer to apologize.

“We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately,” the retailer tweeted at the time.

Like Sephora, Starbucks closed more than 8,000 stores last year to conduct “racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination” in its establishments.

The coffee giant's announcement followed a viral video showing two black men being arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. The two men were accused of trespassing after the store’s employees called police claiming they refused to buy anything or leave, according to The Associated Press.

