Samsung Unveils Two New Smartphones

Samsung Electronics unveiled two new smartphones in New York on Thursday: the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and the Galaxy Note5. These Android devices (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are already available for preorder at 3 p.m. EDT on Thursday and will retail in the United States on August 21.

Both phones have screens that are 5.7 inches, larger than the 5.5 inch iPhone 6+, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) largest phone. The Samsung phones are also slightly lighter, with the Galaxy S6 Edge+ weighing in at 153 grams (5.4 ounces) and the Note5 at 171 grams (6 ounces), compared to the iPhone 6+ which weighs 172 grams (6.1 ounces).

The Note5 features a curved back, which makes it easier to hold with one hand. And the Galaxy S6 has a curved screen, for a more life-like multimedia experience.

The devices have a 16 megapixel camera, and a front-facing camera. They are available with either 32 gigabytes or 64 gigabytes of storage, and have 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Both will be available in black sapphire and there will also be a gold platinum version for the Edge Plus and White Pearl for the Note 5. Samsung Pay, the company’s version of Apple Pay(NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch in the U.S. on September 28, enabling users to swipe their phone instead of a physical credit card at retailers with NFC or magnetic secure transmission readers.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular will carry the devices. At AT&T, the Galaxy Note 5 starts at $739.99 and the S6 Edge+ starts at $814.99.

The company also touted its built-in wireless charging capability, meaning that the phones can charge without cords when placed on a charging platform, which is sold separately. Samsung is also selling a separate attachable keyboard, for those who prefer typing to touchscreens.

Samsung teased its new smartwatch, the Samsung Gear 2, which had a round interface. It is expected to be unveiled on September 3.

Samsung is the global smartphone leader, with 24.6% of the marketshare in the first quarter of this year, according to IDC. The South Korean company is publicly traded on the Korea Exchange.