Samantha Bee vs. Roseanne Barr: Muhammad Ali’s daughter weighs in on controversies

Walt Disney’s ABC network did the right thing by canceling the conservative-leaning show after its star Roseanne Barr wrote a string of racist tweets this week about former top adviser to President Barack Obama, according to Rasheda Ali, the daughter of world-famous boxer Muhammad Ali.

“ABC did the right thing,” she said during a FOX Business interview with Neil Cavuto. “They had a responsibility to their viewers, and also to the boss. Certain things, there’s a line you can’t cross. And I think Roseanne crossed that line.”

Barr drew bipartisan criticism for her comments. In one of them, she wrote “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. After facing an online backlash, she apologized for “making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.”

Within hours, ABC announced it was canceling the program -- to the ire of some Republicans, who accused TV networks of a double standard.

President Trump tweeted on Friday about comedian Samantha Bee, who called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” during a monologue earlier this week on the “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” show, lambasting TBS for not firing her for the vulgar comment. Bee later apologized.

But Ali -- whose father was also well known for taking political stances while maintaining decorum and respect toward the other side -- said while Bee acted inappropriately, it was different than what Barr had done.

“It’s never ok to offend someone, no matter what side you’re on,” she said. “It’s never ok to do that. I do feel ABC situation is a little different, because as African Americans, we’ve been criticized and ridiculed since existence. And I think there are certain things you say that are not acceptable.”