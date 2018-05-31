Samantha Bee lose State Farm ads after Ivanka Trump slur

At least two corporate sponsors including State Farm have suspended their advertising on TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” after the television host and comedian directed a vulgar phrase at first daughter Ivanka Trump during a Wednesday broadcast.

“We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements,” State Farm said in a statement first obtained by The Wrap. “We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.”

Autotrader said earlier Thursday that it had pulled its advertising from the program because of the content of Bee’s monologue.

“The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company,” the company wrote on its official Twitter account. “As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

At present, it is unclear if either company will permanently end advertising on the program.

Bee’s remark was made in response to a photo of Ivanka Trump hugging her son that was posted to the first daughter’s Twitter account. Trump critics had argued that the photo was insensitive given the administration’s stance on illegal immigration and reports that authorities have been separating immigrant children from their parents in detention.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c---,” Bee said during her weekly monologue.

Facing widespread criticism, Bee apologized to Trump for her use of the expletive, admitting that her languge was “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

“I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said.

TBS also apologized, calling Bee’s language “vile and inappropriate.”

“Those words should not have been aired,” TBS said. “It was our mistake too, and we regret it."