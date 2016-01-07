WATCH LIVE: Trump-Kim Singapore Summit LIVE FOX Business Coverage

Russell Simmons: I’d Rather Kim Kardashian be President than Donald Trump

By ElectionFOXBusiness

Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons might be good friends with Donald Trump, but he isn’t convinced that the billionaire would be a good president.

“He’s my friend. I’ve known him for thirty years, though I’ve never liked his politics. I think they are bad for America … I wanted Dennis Kucinich to be president, so you know what my mindset is,” Simmons told FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Although he believes a business man could be successful as president, Trump’s buzz isn’t resonating with Simmons.

“It would be a terrible thing for America … [I would] rather Kim Kardashian be president than Donald Trump,” he said.

