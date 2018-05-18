Royal wedding: Harry, British royal family no match for world's richest royals

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on Saturday in a ceremony that could cost millions of dollars.

However, while Markle is marrying into a Royal family that boasts a collective net worth estimated to be in excess of $900 million, the wealth of the British royal family pales in comparison to some of the world’s other leading monarchies.

Here’s a look at the world’s five richest royals.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, boasts a net worth of $30 billion, according to Forbes. He owns more than 3,000 acres of land and a 545-carrat Golden Jubilee Diamond.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 65, assumed the throne when his father, who reigned for 70 years, passed away in October of 2016. His father was the world’s longest-serving monarch.

He has served as an officer in the Thai military, but his lifestyle choices and behavior have drawn public scrutiny within the country.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

The sultan of Brunei, a small nation near Malaysia, has the second-highest net worth among any royal on the world. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah had an estimated net worth of $20 billion as of 2011, Forbes reported, and owns more than 600 Rolls-Royce cars.

The sultan is known for leading a lavish lifestyle, living in one of the largest palaces in the world, which reportedly has more than 1,700 rooms and 250 bathrooms, according to Business Insider.

Brunei gained independence in 1984 after more than a century under British oversight.

The nation drew criticism in 2014 for its decision to impose Shariah law.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 82, is the world’s third-richest royal, hailing from the historically oil-rich country of Saudi Arabia. His net worth is pegged at $17 billion, according to Forbes.

He officially became the king of Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Under his reign, Saudi Arabia has initiated considerable economic and social changes. The government ran a massive anti-corruption campaign late last year, rounding up dozens of princes and businessmen in November and questioning them at the Ritz-Carlton.

In September, women were granted permission to drive for the first time, while the country lifted its longstanding ban on movies earlier this year.

Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates

The ruler of Abu Dhabi, Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was elected president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2004. His net worth is estimated at $15 billion.

Abu Dhabi is the richest emirate in the UAE.

Al-Nahyan, 70, runs one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets estimated around $830 million, Forbes reported.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

King Mohammed has a net worth estimated around $5.7 billion. He has ruled Morocco since 1999.

His vast wealth is largely driven by his ownership of the country’s National Investment Company, which is a large private Moroccan holding firm that invests across Africa. The firm said it plans to focus on tourism, telecommunications and renewable energy as it looks toward the future.