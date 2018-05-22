Royal wedding gift bags fetching a pretty penny on eBay

Some of the lucky guests invited to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to profit from the royal wedding.

The monogrammed gift bags are being sold on eBay with prices reaching as high as $28,000.

The royal swag was given to 2,640 members of the public who were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle for the nuptials of the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19.

Inside the royal wedding gift bag