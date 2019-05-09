Walmart store managers make $175,000 a year, report reveals

Looking for a job at Walmart? This is what the retail giant is paying its employees.

Continue Reading Below

Walmart revealed its U.S. store managers are making an average of $175,000 a year while full-time hourly workers are earning about $14.26 per hour, according to the company’s 2019 Environmental, Social & Governance report released Wednesday. The company hires more than 1 million people in the U.S.

Newly hired employees, however, will start at $11 per hour or more — above the federal minimum wage rate at $7.25 per hour, according to the report. Key department managers can start earning as much as $24.70 per hour.

“We’re investing in our associates through wages along with better educational opportunities, benefits and training,” CEO Doug McMillon said in the report.

The company touted that it increased wages by more than 50 percent over the last three years. More than half of their hourly employees work full-time and the company has promoted upward of 215,000 people in 2019 fiscal year, according to the report.

Advertisement

In February, the retail giant announced employees can earn up to 48 hours of paid time off to be used when they’re sick or need to miss work.

Walmart revealed its U.S. store managers were earning an average of $175,000 a year. (iStock)

“By investing in a more diverse and dynamic workforce, we hope to keep pace with evolving customer demands, while also acting as a force for economic inclusion,” the report stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, released the lengthy report that detailed goals, achievements and future plans on addressing topics such as climate change, supply chain issues and economic opportunity.

The company’s goals to combat climate change include reducing carbon emissions by 18 percent by 2025 as compared to 2015 levels, as well as have everything powered by 50 percent renewable sources by the same year.