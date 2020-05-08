Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy duo, dead from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Roy Horn, part of iconic Las Vegas entertainment act Siegfried and Roy, died on Friday night of coronavirus-related complications.

Horn’s publicist confirmed the news on Friday, saying that he died at age 75 in a Las Vegas hospital.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Fischbacher and Horn were well-known for their performances involving tigers, including one that appeared to attack Horn on stage in 2003.

The two first played Las Vegas in 1966, then returned as a featured act in 1974. They signed an unprecedented $57.5 million contract to play the Mirage in a theater bearing their name beginning in 1990. In 2001, after performing some 5,000 shows before more than 7 million people at the Mirage, they signed a lifetime contract with the resort.

The 2003 incident occurred on Horn's 59th birthday. The duo were peforming with one of their star animals -- Mantacore, a 400-pound, white male tiger. Horn stumbled and fell and Mantacore sunk his teeth into Horn's neck and dragged him offstage.

Representatives for the act said that Mantacore was trying to save Horn's life after the fall by trying to take him to safety. But reports at the time noted the tiger had to be separated from Horn backstage. At some point, Horn had suffered a stroke. The worldwide superstar would lose most of the use of his left side ending the pair's days as one of the Vegas strip's leading attractions.

