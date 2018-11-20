Romaine lettuce unsafe to eat, CDC warns, citing E.coli outbreak

article

Romaine lettuce is unsafe to eat because of another E.coli outbreak that has already affected more than 30 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control , which sent out a warning on Tuesday.

Just two days before Thanksgiving, the CDC urged consumers who have romaine lettuce at home to throw it away, and told restaurants to not serve or sell any. That includes whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of pre-cut lettuce, as well as salad mixes that contain romaine.

So far, 32 people have been affected by the latest outbreak across 11 states. Thirteen people were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, but the CDC noted that these people were infected with the same strain that was identified in a 2017 outbreak linked to leafy greens in the U.S. and romaine lettuce in Canada.

Just a few months ago, a similar outbreak involving contaminated romaine lettuce that lasted from March to June left five people dead and more than 200 people affected across 29 states.