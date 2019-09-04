Federer misses out on shot at $3.85M US Open winner's prize

Roger Federer lost in the quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open to Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday before a shocked crowd. The loss was not only a blow to the 38-year-old tennis legend’s pride, but also a blow to his wallet, costing him the chance to win the tournament’s $3.85 million prize.

After the fourth set, Federer left the court with his trainer during a medical timeout and was unable to pick up his form when he returned to play nearly 10 minutes later. He finished the match with 61 unforced errors. He was trying to win his sixth U.S. Open trophy.

Entering the Wimbledon tournament in July, Federer ranked second in all-time earnings, collecting approximately $125 million in prize money during the course of his career. In addition to tournament spoils, the tennis icon has booked more than $93 million in pre-tax earnings over the last 12 months, including $86 million from endorsements alone, and in 2018 signed a long-term partnership with Uniqlo estimated to be worth $300 million over a 10-year term.

Despite being defeated by the 78th-ranked Dimitrov, Federer will still exit the tournament with a check for $500,000 — the quarterfinalist prize. Dimitrov advanced to his third major semifinal, facing Daniil Medvedev Friday, and will walk away with a minimum of $960,000.

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.