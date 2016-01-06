Rocker Gene Simmons Plays Both Sides of Politics

In an interview on FOX Business Network’s After the Bell, legendary rock star Gene Simmons said he is both liberal and conservative.

“I’m very liberal on social causes,” Simmons told Melissa Francis. “In foreign policy and fiscal issues, I’m very conservative.” Simmons added, “What does that make me… an American… I’m a member of the American party.”

When asked if he was offended by Donald Trump’s controversial statements on immigration, Simmons, who immigrated to America from Israel at a young age with his mother, said: “I believe Donald Trump is a good man. I think he’s smarter and better than using incendiary language.”

As for his take on whether Trump is serious about his 2016 presidential bid, Simmons told Francis, “He’s in it to win it.”