Rio Tinto Shareholders Reject Tory Chief Mick Davis as Potential Chairman -Sky

Conservative Party chief executive Mick Davis is no longer being considered for the role of chairman at mining company Rio Tinto, reports Sky News.

--Shareholders wrote to the Rio Tinto board saying Mr. Davis would be unacceptable as chairman, partly due to his history as chief executive of Xstrata and his track record of large takeovers, says Sky, citing City sources.

--Rio Tinto refused to comment to Sky on its ongoing search for a chairman to replace Jan du Plessis, who became chairman of BT at the beginning of November.

November 27, 2017 04:22 ET (09:22 GMT)