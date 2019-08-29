Ric Flair predicts big wrestling cash influx from Khan family: 'Greatest time' in 20 years to be a wrestler

Wrestling legend Ric Flair feels like wrestling is making a comeback, as a new company challenges WWE's longtime dominance in the industry.

“This is the greatest time in the last twenty years to be a pro wrestler," Flair told The Houston Chronicle.

He predicted All Elite Wrestling, backed by wrestling enthusiast Tony Khan, son of billionaire businessman Shahid Khan, will give more wrestlers the chance to break through.

"Tony and the Khan family have a lot of money, and they’re going to spend the money to get good," Flair told the Chronicle. "For the young guys coming along, it provides an alternative way. The WWE can pay only so many guys and feature only so many guys. They do a great job of it, but a lot of guys who do have talent never get an opportunity.”

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), owned by Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, is also attempting to grab fans' attention.

All three companies are looking to make a big media splash around the same time. AEW will be debuting on TNT on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 2. WWE "SmackDown Live" will now be on FOX on Fridays, having previously been on USA Network, beginning Oct. 4. And NWA announced recently that it will be launching its own series around the same time, in late September/early October.

It’s no wonder Flair told the Chronicle: “It’s a good time to be a wrestler.”