RetailMeNot looking for 'specialist' who will 'get paid to shop'

Do you enjoy shopping and dining out?

Well, RetailMeNot may have the job for you. The company, which offers coupon codes, discount gift cards and cashback offers to consumers to help them save money at their favorite stores, is hiring its first Shopping Specialist.

A qualified candidate must have “a minimum of two years of shopping experience both in-store and online.” Applicants must also be aware of “money-saving tactics,” be at least 18 years of age, be able to legally to work in the U.S. and have a valid driver’s license.

The job’s responsibilities include testing the RetailMeNot app, shopping at stores that the company suggests to ensure the effectiveness of the coupon codes available on the website and documenting the overall shopping excursions. The company will give the chosen participant a $5,000 budget to shop over a period of one week and one comped meal a day. The participant has the option to spend up to $50 a day on dining from restaurants on the app. At the end of the week, the lucky participant can keep everything they buy.

RetailMeNot asks willing participants to email the company at shoppingspecialist@retailmenot.com with a short video about themselves, their shopping habits and how they score discounts. The company is also asking for a 100-word description of why they should be chosen. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 9.