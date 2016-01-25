Retailers Post Mixed Sales in December

article

Costco Wholesale Corp (NYSE:COST) had a strong run-up to Christmas, but other chains posted disappointing December sales on Thursday, as the economy took a toll on shoppers in the most important quarter of the year for retailers.

Among the chains reporting December sales at stores open at least a year, Costco stood out early with growth that topped expectations. Limited Brands Inc's sales rose less than anticipated, marking a rare miss for the owner of the Victoria's Secret (NYSE:LTD) chain.

Wet Seal Inc's sales fell even more than analysts expected, leading it to expect a fourth-quarter loss at or near the bottom of its prior forecast.

Overall, analysts looked for 3.3% same-store sales growth for December across 17 chains, down from 4.2% growth in December 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales rose a disappointing 1.6% in November. In December 2008, same-store sales fell 3%, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The holiday season was never expected to be stellar, but even the single-digit growth anticipated by chains and analysts came under pressure as Superstorm Sandy, the ever-present headlines about the ``fiscal cliff'' and the Connecticut school shootings affected consumers' moods.

Costco posted a 9% rise in December same-store sales, topping estimates for a 6.5% increase, boosted by an additional sales day in the reporting period. Higher fuel prices and a weaker dollar also helped.

Excluding the effects of fuel sales and foreign exchange, Costco posted an increase of 8%.

While Limited often tops expectations, in December its same-store sales rose 3% versus expectations of a 4.5% increase.

Wet Seal, which caters to teens, said same-store sales fell 9.7%. Analysts predicted the chain would have the weakest sales of any of the 17 chains reporting, but only anticipated a 5% decline. Wet Seal now expects its fourth-quarter results to come in at or near the bottom of its forecast of a loss of 3 cents to 6 cents per share.