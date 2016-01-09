Report: Chinese regulators conclude chip supplier Qualcomm

A government newspaper says Chinese regulators have concluded Qualcomm Inc., one of the biggest makers of chips used in mobile devices, has a monopoly.

Citing a planning agency official, the China Daily on Friday said the results of an investigation into Qualcomm will be released soon. It cited the official as saying Qualcomm "has a monopoly" but gave no indication what possible penalties or orders to change its business practices the U.S. company might face.

Chinese regulators were investigating whether Qualcomm abused its dominant market position by charging excessive fees for technology.

China's government has complained about the high cost of licenses for foreign technology used by the country's manufacturers of mobile phones, personal computers and other electronics.