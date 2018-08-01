Reddit suffers data breach

Social news site Reddit revealed Wednesday that it has been a victim of hackers.

The company released a statement alerting users that a hacker broke into a few of its systems and managed to access some user data, including “some current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old salted and hashed passwords.”

Reddit said it learned of the incident on June 19 and the apparent breach happened between June 14 and 18. Additionally, the site said the alleged hacker also compromised a few of its employees’ accounts with its cloud and source code hosting providers.

“Although this was a serious attack, the attacker did not gain write access to Reddit systems; they gained read-only access to some systems that contained backup data, source code and other logs. They were not able to alter Reddit information, and we have taken steps since the event to further lock down and rotate all production secrets and API keys, and to enhance our logging and monitoring systems,” the company added.

Reddit also said it is messaging all affected users and advising them to reset their passwords on accounts where the credentials might still be valid.

“If you signed up for Reddit after 2007, you’re clear here. Check your PMs and/or email inbox: we will be notifying you soon if you’ve been affected.”

Reddit said it has also reported the issue to law enforcement and is taking measures to guarantee its systems are more secure in the future.