Equifax Data Breach

Dozens of top companies vulnerable to Equifax hack, software president warns
The breach that brought Equifax down last year is still widely deployed, according to Sonatype President Bill Karpovich.
The handyman-for-hire service says it’s “investigating a cybersecurity incident.”
Verizon’s global head of cybersecurity, John Loveland, offers suggestions as to how companies can protect personal information.
From Equifax to Facebook to now Under Armour, here are the biggest data leaks over last six months.
Forget about April showers as hackers hit Delta, Panera and others.
Begor joins the credit reporting agency after a 35 year career with General Electric.
The SEC charged a former business executive from credit reporting agency Equifax with insider trading, in the wake of the massive data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 147 million Americans.
The hack has affected 147.9 million individuals so far.
Mick Mulvaney, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has pulled back from a full-scale probe of how Equifax Inc failed to protect the personal data of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday that establishes financial penalties on credit reporting agencies, like Equifax, for each piece of consumer information that is compromised during a cyberattack.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is not off the hook for its massive 2017 data breach, lawmakers told FOX Business, despite a noticeable lack of progress on new legislation.
Banks and rival lenders are butting heads over the credit scores used to decide millions of mortgage requests by U.S. home buyers.
While 2017 was riddled with cyberattacks, including at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and global accounting firm Deloitte, the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) hack may take the cake in terms of both scale and consequence.
As the number of complaints continue to rise following credit reporting agency Equifax’s massive hack last week, the scale and scope of the breach is troubling cybersecurity experts who warn nearly every adult in the United States could have been affected.
In the wake of a data breach that compromised the information of 143 million individuals, consumer credit reporting agency Equifax now faces a proposed class-action lawsuit that one firm says could be the largest in U.S. history.
The IRS has suspended a $7.25 million contract with the credit reporting company Equifax after members of Congress complained the tax agency had awarded a no-bid contract to a company that recently had a massive data beach.
Equifax CEO Richard Smith abruptly retired Tuesday following a massive data breach that potentially impacts 143 million Americans.
The House Financial Services committee on Wednesday held an additional hearing on the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) data breach, which affected the personal information of more than 145 million Americans, but not one representative from any of the three major credit reporting bureaus accepted the invitation to appear before lawmakers.
Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo! and Richard Smith, former CEO of Equifax, are on the hot seat again.
Credit reporting agency Equifax (NYSE:EFX) said the massive earnings breach the company suffered this year will negatively affect its revenue growth moving forward, causing shares to drop during the trading session on Friday.