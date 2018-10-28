Red Sox beat Dodgers to win World Series

article

Steve Pearce slammed a pair of home runs and David Price tossed a seven-inning gem to power the

Boston Red Sox to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and their

fourth World Series title in 15 years on Sunday.

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and Major League

Baseball best 108 games during the regular season, carried their

domination all the way to the World Series and overwhelmed the

Dodgers 4-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Red Sox clinched their ninth World Series title with a lethal

combination of power and pitching.

Game Five starter Price surrendered one run on three hits in seven

plus innings to collect his third straight postseason win, while

all the Red Sox runs were scored via home runs.

Pearce gave Boston a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish with

a two-run blast in the first and added a solo shot in the eighth.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez hit solo home runs.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford)