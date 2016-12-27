Recruiter Top 10: HR and Recruiting Conferences to Look Forward to in 2017

article

This Week: Top 10 HR and Recruiting Conferences in 2017

With 2017 right around the corner, it's the perfect time to start planning for your career and organizational success in the new year. For HR and recruiting pros, the conference circuit will be a critical component of both endeavors. After all, there's no better place to learn about new technology, catch up on important industry trends and news, and refine your best practices than a good, old-fashioned HR and recruiting conference.

To help you prep for 2017, we've compiled a list of 10 events we're particularly excited about. Check them out below, in no particular order:

1. HR Technology Conference and Expo

Where: Las Vegas

When: October 10-13, 2017

Why: You probably don't need us to tell you that HR Tech is one of the biggest names in the HR and recruiting conference space. Celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, this event never fails to bring the biggest and brightest stars in the industry together to talk about what's changing in the world of HR and recruiting – and how you can keep up. Plus, the conference's accompanying expo is the largest HR technology expo in the world.

2. SHRM Annual Conference and Exposition

Where: New Orleans

When: June 18-21, 2017

Why: Like HR Tech, SHRM's annual conference pretty much speaks for itself.

In case you need a little more convincing, SHRM's conference attracts high praise from industry experts. For example, here's what

3. TAtech Spring and Fall Industry Congresses

Spring: April 22-23, 2017, in Chicago

Fall: September 27-29, 2017, in Denver

Why: TAtech: The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions is the foremost trade association for organizations that traffic in recruiting technologies. Unsurprisingly, TAtech's twice-annual industry congresses are the only HR/recruiting conferences conducted by and for talent acquisition technology companies. If you work in the talent acquisition technology space in any capacity, you can't afford to miss TAtech's events.

4. NAPS 2017 Conference

Where: Denver

When: September 21-22, 2017

Why: The National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS) is a 50-year-old professional association dedicated to promoting, representing, and advocating for the staffing, search, and recruiting industry. Attendees of past conferences have praised the event's energy level, collective expertise, formal and informal educational opportunities, and growth mindset. All in all, one gets the sense that a NAPS conference isn't about staring slack-jawed at a parade of speakers; rather, it's about building meaningful relationships with likeminded professionals.

5. Recruiting Trends Conference

Where: West Palm Beach, Florida

When: November 29 - December 1, 2017

Why: While the Recruiting Trends programming schedule for 2017 is currently under construction, highlights from 2016 include: "The Art of Connecting: Recruit Like an FBI Agent, the Original Social Engineers"; "Building Effective Hiring Manager Relationships"; "Beyond the ATS: The Red Carpet Candidate Experience"; and "Exploring Beyond the Google/Bing Search Engine Galaxy." There's good reason to expect that next year's iteration will be just as exciting, so go ahead and register.

6. LinkedIn Talent Connect

Where: TBA

When: TBA

Why: Details surrounding LinkedIn Talent Connect 2017 are scarce right now, but if you want to get a taste for how the conference might go, check out the "All Access" section of the conference's website. There, you'll find videos of breakout sessions and keynote speeches, interviews with attendees and speakers, and at least one photo in which Sir Richard Branson looks like he's about to bust a move.

After sorting through it all, you'll regret missing Talent Connect 2016 – and vow to never miss another.

7. ERE Recruiting Conference / SourceCon

ERE Spring: April 18-20, 2017, in San Diego

ERE Fall: TBA

SourceCon Spring: March 13-15, 2017, in Anaheim, California

SourceCon Fall: TBA

Why: Four times a year, ERE Media puts on can't-miss conferences. The ERE Recruiting Conference series caters to talent acquisition leaders who manage teams and oversee recruiting functions, while the SourceCon series focuses on sourcers and recruiters battling for talent in the trenches.

8. The TRaD Works Forum

Where: Washington, D.C.

When: September 27-29, 2017

Why: Held by FlexJobs and Remote.co, the TRaD Works Forum is a space where leaders can get together to talk about evolving trends in telecommuting, remote work, and distributed workforces. ("TRaD" actually stands for "telecommuting, remote, and distributed"). Given that these new ways of working are growing in popularity – and have pretty much become permanent fixtures in the business landscape today – it would be wise to spend a few days in 2017 exploring the future of work.

9. HIREConf NYC

Where: New York City

When: February 7, 2017

Why: We'll let Taylor Dumouchel of Peak Sales Recruiting take it from here: "This conference provides attendees with takeaways that can be implemented immediately and will help guide future strategies. With a focus on understanding the evolution of talent acquisition, this event is the go-to place to learn more about recruiting trends such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. This one-day conference is packed with expert speakers, including Jeremy Roberts, vice president of customer experience at Hiring Solved; Glen Cathey, the 'Boolean Black Belt'; and Stacy Zapar, founder of Tenfold."

10. HR Uncubed

Where: Brooklyn, New York

When: April 26-28, 2017

Why: What the TRaD Works Forum is to workplace flexibility, HR Uncubed is to employer branding. This three-day event focuses on defining company cultures, building authentic brands, and learning how to use the right tools to share your branding messages and attract the right talent.

