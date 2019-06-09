How much Rafael Nadal made winning his 12th French Open title

article

Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem on Sunday to win his 12th French Open title — and he also scored a big pay check as well.

The 33-year-old Spanish tennis player will collect a check for 2.3 million euros, about $2.6 million, after defeating Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record-setting 12th championship at the French Open. Thiem, 25, who was hoping to win his first Grand Slam title, will also get a check for 1.18 million euros, about $1.3 million, for being the runner-up.

Nadal, whose net worth is estimated to be $41.4 million, has made nearly $107 million in prize money over the course of his tennis career, ATP Tour reported. He also earns money through endorsements with brands such as Nike, Kia Motors and Telefonica.

Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the trophy as he celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title. (AP)

Nadal is the only player who has won a major tournament 12 times. He is now up to 18 Grand Slam trophies, moving within two of Roger Federer's men's record of 20.

The French Open not only hands out prize money to the winning players, but to all singles players at every round. Those who get knocked out of the first round are awarded 46,000 euros, or $52,000, Roland-Garros stated in a March article. Second-round competitors get 87,000 euros, $99,000, while third-round players get a check for 143,000 euros, $162,000.

Those who leave the French Open during the round of 16 earn 243,000 euros, $276,000. Quarterfinalists get 415,000, $471,000 and semifinalists receive 590,000 euros, $669,000.

The tournament’s prize fund was up 8 percent this year compared to 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.