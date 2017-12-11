Put bullying in the spotlight: ‘Henry Danger’s’ Jace Norman

Jace Norman, the star of Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” said the best way to deal with bullying is to put a spotlight on it.

Continue Reading Below

“I’ve witnessed it in my school and stuff and it’s a big problem,” Norman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Celebrities including actor Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo recently reacted to Keaton Jones, a Tennessee boy, who spoke out on bullying in a video posted to his mom’s Facebook page.

“I think the most important thing is people like Chris Evans, and frankly everybody, weighs in, shows them that it gets better and keep pushing through it,” said Norman.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Advertisement

The 17 year-old actor, who is the co-founder of marketing agency Creator Edge Media, plays the role of Henry Danger/Kid Danger, a character who leads a double life as a superhero side-kick and a regular teen. In his opinion, it’s best for Jones to continue to be assertive on bullying.

“The most important thing is that he stays solid in his heart and he’s good and he knows that that’s just people being insecure and he keeps pushing,” Norman said.