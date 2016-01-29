Police: No Threat From Package at Credit Suisse NYC Office

Authorities say there was no threat from a package Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) identified and deemed suspicious on Wednesday at its New York City headquarters, causing a partial evacuation of the building.

Swiss-based Credit Suisse said it alerted the New York Police Department to the existence of two suspicious packages that had been received in its mailroom at One Madison Avenue, which is located between 24th and 25th Street, directly across from Madison Square Park.

“Upon the advice of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit we have evacuated all staff from that building,” Credit Suisse said at the time.

While the package ended up being safe after police investigated the matter, the rattled bank's reaction temporarily revived worries from last week, when two parcel bombs were sent to financial industry leaders in Europe, one exploding.

A law enforcement official said the package on Wednesday was being treated as a copy of the attempted attack on Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) CEO Josef Ackermann at the lender’s Frankfurt headquarters last week.

While the package stuffed with explosives and shrapnel was intercepted without incident in Germany, a similar bomb exploded at Italy’s tax agency outside of Rome on Friday.

The same group that claimed responsibly for the Deutsche attempt, the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), also claimed responsibility for the bomb in Italy that injured the head of the tax agency.

The group warned last week that there would be three explosions as part of its latest campaign targeted at banks, bankers and economic officials, although there has been no confirmation as to whether there is a third package.