MLB's Pete Alonso to donate part of $1M Home Run Derby winnings to these charities

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso nearly doubled his 2019 salary with his victory in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but the 24-year-old slugger has charitable plans for a portion of his windfall.

Alonso earned a $1 million bonus by outslugging fellow rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the annual power showcase. Of that total, Alonso has pledged 5 percent to the Wounded Warriors Project, which aids military veterans, and 5 percent to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which raises money for families of first responders.

Each donation has a value of $50,000. After the Derby, Alonso said the donations were motivated in part by the fact that both of his grandfathers served in the U.S. military.

“I feel like a really strong bond with those people who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Alonso said. “And also on the same token, on the flip side, the same people that are willing to make that sacrifice to protect us here at home, whether it's firefighters, EMTs, cops, there's so many people that are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice every day. They don't know what they're going to go into when they go into work. A bad day at work for them is a lot different than me going 0-for-4 or getting booed off the field.”

Alonso slugged a total of 57 home runs during the 2019 Home Run Derby, including 23 in the final round. Guerrero fell just short of first place despite hitting 91 total home runs, more than any other player.

“We’re extremely grateful Pete is honoring wounded veterans and their families with a donation after winning the Home Run Derby,” said Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. “His support will empower many veterans in their journey to recovery.”

Alonso’s winnings provide a sizable raise over his original 2019 salary. The power-hitting first baseman is set to earn $550,000 for the full year.

Representatives for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alonso will represent the Mets during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.