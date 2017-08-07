People's Bank of China Has Fintech on Its Mind

China's central bank is increasing its monitoring of the loosely regulated financial-technology sector--a major source of risk, given the enormous sums involved.

The People's Bank of China said in a report that it is considering expanding its risk-assessment system beyond banks to include major online financial businesses. Last month, it reached agreement with 45 nonbank financial firms-- including payment systems affiliated with internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.--on joining a new payment-clearing platform called Wanglian, according to listed-company documents.

This effectively gives the PBOC a clearer view of payments, enhancing regulation, said Tencent, which owns the TenPay payment system. It and Alibaba-linked Ant Financial Services Group said in separate statements that they are cooperating with the central bank.

Internet-based financial-services providers--from payment systems to all manner of investing outfits--have proliferated in recent years, commanding ever larger shares of the money flowing through China's financial system.

Yu'E Bao, run by another Alibaba affiliate, Tianhong Asset Management Co., has become one of the world's biggest money-market funds, with $165 billion under management. Last year, financial companies that aren't banks handled online payments worth 99 trillion yuan ($14.7 trillion), according to a report by Payment & Clearing Association of China, an arm of the central bank.

Innovation has outpaced regulation, and some lending platforms have imploded, costing investors billions of dollars.