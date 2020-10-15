Peloton pedal recall

High tech connected bike giant Peloton, which has become a favorite stock and product during the coronavirus pandemic, are going through a major recall after 27,000 defective pedals breaking at the axle.

Continue Reading Below

The defect could potentially cause injuries for users, according to a blog post on their website.

Clip-in bike pedals, model PR70P, manufactured between July 2013 and May 2016 were the reason for the recall.

Peloton received 120 reports of broken pedals and 16 injury claims from customers, “such as stitches to the lower leg,” Business Insider reported.

“There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton members,” company spokeswoman Amelise Lane said in a statement.

Lane advised customers to stop using the bike pedals immediately.

Peloton now boasts 3.1 million subscribers, after a 113% spike in new customers over last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Peloton's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue hit $607.1 million, a 172% jump year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.27 cents per share, which beat expectations of $0.10 cents, and the company's fiscal year 2021 sales guidance spans $3.5 billion - $3.65 billion, which far outpaced the $2.7 billion estimate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of Peloton have gained nearly 200% this year.