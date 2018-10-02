PayPal becomes first-ever patch partner of Phoenix Suns

Digital payments leader PayPal on Tuesday announced a multiyear global partnership with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

PayPal will be the first patch partner of the Suns. The company’s logo will appear on the front left of the Suns jersey, starting in the 2018-19 season, as part of a three-year pilot program.

The partnership also integrates PayPal and Venmo services into different touch points throughout the Suns’ arena. In addition, the Suns will make PayPal credit available for fans to purchase season tickets.

According to Phoenix Suns President Jason Rowley, it also increases the teams’ global reach.

“For us to be able to have a global brand like PayPal that also has a strong local commitment here to the Arizona community is something that was very important to us and something that I know is very important to them as well,” Rowley said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“What brought us together was that commitment to making sure that customers have a seamless experience and have the type of experience where … they are not thinking about the payment, they are thinking about the game, they are thinking about the action on the court.”

The Phoenix Suns season tips off on Oct. 17.