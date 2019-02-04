Patriots Super Bowl parade: Bud Light to give out free beer to fans

Bud Light will be rewarding New England Patriots fans with free beer when the NFL champions hold their victory parade in Boston on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The beer brand said it would pass out free special edition bottles to fans aged 21 and over at select bars along the Super Bowl parade route. The bottles feature the Patriots’ red and blue color scheme.

“You won the Super Bowl. We’re bringing the beer,” Bud Light said in a message to Patriots fans on Twitter. “Bring your 21+ friends and join us along the parade route for the Super Bowl celebration.”

During the playoffs, Bud Light had promised to pass out free beer to fans of whichever of the final four teams in contention won the Super Bowl. Bud Light is the NFL’s official beer sponsor.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Bud Light has held a free beer promotion for NFL fans. The Anheuser-Busch brand previously gave out free beer to Philadelphia Eagles fans after their victory in Super Bowl LII last year, as well as to Cleveland Browns fans after the franchise recorded its first victory in nearly two years last September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII. The team’s victory parade will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.