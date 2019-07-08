Papa John’s hires longtime McDonald’s exec Jim Norberg as head of restaurants operations

Papa John’s announced Monday it hired McDonald’s veteran Jim Norberg to the company's first head of restaurants operations.

Continue Reading Below

Norberg, who worked at McDonald’s for more than 30 years, will take on the role of chief restaurant operations officer, who is focused on driving sales and profit margins while improving the pizza chain’s customer satisfaction.

Papa John’s hired McDonald’s veteran Jim Norberg. (Business Wire)

“Jim has an impressive growth track record, as well as deep-rooted QSR industry knowledge and expertise, making him a welcome addition to our talented leadership team,” Papa John’s International CEO Steve Ritchie said in a news release. “Jim is a seasoned expert whose depth and understanding of restaurant operations and the guest experience will help propel our brand forward and position us for continued success.”

Norberg said he is “thrilled” to join the Papa John’s team and take on the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Advertisement

“I look forward to helping move the brand forward and contribute to the success of our differentiated ‘BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.’ brand value proposition,” he added.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PZZA PAPA JOHNS INTL 45.77 -0.61 -1.32%

Norberg served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. He managed operations for 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. before leaving the company. He was then an “independent strategic advisor to organizations in the restaurant, hospitality, entertainment and consumer goods industry.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Papa John’s was embroiled in controversy last year after its founder John Schnatter was caught using a racial slur during a media training conference call last year. He resigned as chairman of Papa John’s board. He stepped down as the company’s CEO in late 2017.