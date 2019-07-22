Oshkosh Air Show: Above the clouds in an aerobatic plane

Dozens of planes began taking to the skies on Monday to mark the start of the 50th anniversary of the world’s biggest air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

FOX Business’s very own Jeff Flock joined a pilot in “Wild Blue,” a Van's Aircraft RV-8A propeller plane that was specifically modified for aerobatic stunts. Shortly after landing, Flock slowly climbed out of the airplane shaking and struggling not to fall, after what appeared to be an exhilarating ride in the sky.

Flock has previously flown in an F-16 and said this flight was even better. But there was one stipulation.

“But here’s the problem, this is something called the Wild Blue Rodeo, they didn’t tell me Josh Boudreaux is an F-16 fighter pilot who was flying with me on the F-16 when I was in Texas,” Flock said.

Once out of the plane, Flock asked the Air Force captain how he did.

“Perfect,” Boudreaux said. “You did awesome.”

Flock responded by saying, “You’re full of crap because you said we could do a whole lot more and we didn’t.”

Jokingly, Boudreaux told Flock, “I mean yeah, I kind of took it a little easy towards the end.”

The pilot explained to Flock that the two of them flew around doing wingovers, hammerheads, loops and barrel rolls.

“I don’t even know what the hell you’re talking about,” Flock responded.

The Air Force pilot of 15 years told Flock he was a “G-monster,” referring to the gravitational forces (G-forces) that flyers feel when an airplane maneuvers in the air.