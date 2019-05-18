Oprah Winfrey shares what she ‘splurged on’ after getting her ‘first check for a million dollars’

article

Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday shared what she “splurged on” after making her first $1 million – and it’s something someone might find in their own home.

Continue Reading Below

The media mogul fielded a series of questions from young girls in a video posted on the “O, The Oprah Magazine” YouTube page.

To kick it off, the group of youngsters collectively asked “How do you live your best life?”, which appeared to be the overall theme of the video.

The questions ranged from what she discovered after becoming “a grown up,” “the best thing about Chicago,” and how she likes to kick back and relax.

One girl named Brooklyn, 5, asked the million-dollar question: “What’s the best thing you splurged on when you earned a million dollars?”

Advertisement

“The thing that I splurged on was really good, fluffy towels,” Winfrey said. “I love great towels. Towels that are so big and fluffy you can wrap your whole self, your whole body in. So I splurged on really good, fluffy Ralph Lauren towels.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS APP

In addition to her purchase, Oprah also said she captured the achievement in a photo.

“The first thing I did when I got my first check for a million dollars is I took a picture of it,” she said. “So there’s a picture of me holding the check for a million dollars.”