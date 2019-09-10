Odell Beckham Jr. to keep wearing $350K watch during games despite NFL rule

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Tuesday he plans to keep wearing a luxury watch worth up to $350,000 during games despite resistance from NFL officials, adding that he believes the league has singled him out for scrutiny.

Beckham said he hasn’t heard directly from any NFL officials about a potential rule violation and said he will “still be wearing” the watch during upcoming practices and games. The Browns are slated to play the New York Jets next Monday night.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't have been no problem," Beckham told reporters on Tuesday. "That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."

The NFL contacted Browns officials on Monday after Beckham was spotted wearing Richard Mille’s limited-edition RM 11-03 McLaren watch on the field during Cleveland’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. While Beckham wasn’t fined for wearing the watch, the league informed the team that it has a policy barring players from bringing “hard objects” onto the field.

Beckham added that the watch didn’t violate NFL guidelines on hard objects because it is made of plastic, noting that some players wear knee braces “made out of metal and you don’t see them taping it up, no jewelry on, so I’m good.”

An NFL spokesperson declined further comment on the situation. The league has no rule against players wearing jewelry on the field.

Beckham appeared to address the NFL’s reaction to his watch on social media on Monday.

Richard Mille produced about 500 RM 11-03 watches. The watches sell for $190,000 at retail, but list at much higher prices on the secondary market.

A company spokesperson said Beckham wasn’t paid to wear the watch on the field and isn’t a brand ambassador. Beckham bought the watch at a Richard Mille store.

