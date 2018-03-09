Obamas in talks to create programs for Netflix

article

Netflix may soon add two high-profile names to its roster of producers now creating programming for the streaming service.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce of series of shows, the New York Times reported.

The proposed deal would call for the Obamas to create exclusive content for the streaming service.

According to the paper, the opportunity would give the Obamas a new global platform since leaving the White House in January 2017.

Topics for the Obamas’ programs could include health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy and climate change, the Times reported.

It is not known how much the Obamas would be paid.

If a deal is reached, it would be the latest coup for Netflix, which recently signed Ryan Murphy – producer of “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and other shows -- to a $300 million deal.

Netflix has also signed Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind a number of ABC’s best-known shows, such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

A spokesman for Netflix declined to comment.

According to the Times report, people familiar with the discussions said executives from both Apple and Amazon were interested to talking to the Obamas about creating programming for their own streaming services.