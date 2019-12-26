Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

North Carolina couple call 911 on robot vacuum

Homeowner mistook new tech toy for intruder

Associated Press
close
Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky weighs in on a new grocery delivery robot that follows you around. Lashinsky says this is an example of the tech industry ‘giving something ridiculous a go.’ video

This robot will follow you around, carry your groceries homes

Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky weighs in on a new grocery delivery robot that follows you around. Lashinsky says this is an example of the tech industry ‘giving something ridiculous a go.’

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- 'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.

Continue Reading Below

But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.

They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.

Responding sheriff's deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV  reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.

Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They'd had it for days, maybe just two.

He said it's not better to be sorry than safe, and he'd call 911 again, even if making a mistake.