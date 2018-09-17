NHL’s New Jersey Devils say renovated suites will attract business owners

The New Jersey Devils are set to start their new season by introducing a new way for fans to watch hockey.

The Prudential Center will debut premium club space called “The Lofts” for hockey games, concerts and other events in the venue.

“These new lofts that we are creating are really designed for people to have a really intimate, engaging experience not only for concerts, but for hockey games,” New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center President Hugh Weber said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday.

The newly renovated suites will provide not only Devils fans with exceptional views, but also concert goers and college basketball fans with a neighborhood-like environment that includes a common lounge area, two 40-foot bars, in-seat service and VIP dining.

“[People] can again collectively get together with five or six people, share great top-notch food, beverage experience and enjoy the community,” Weber said.

Newark, New Jersey, is the home of the Devils and as the economy expands in the area, Weber hopes the Prudential Center will become an outlet for the community and small business owners to attract potential business partners.

“You have these small business owners that are looking for ways to bring out clients, potential partners and this small six or seven to eight people kind of group is a great format for them,” he said.

The Lofts’ open-concept 14,560 square feet and 30-foot-high ceilings will have 145 seats, 10 tables and 10 144-square-foot loge boxes that seat eight people each. Construction will begin next month and is expected to be completed in time for the Rutgers-Seton Hall basketball game Dec. 15.

The New Jersey Devils will take to the ice at the Prudential Center on Monday night for their first and only home preseason game of 2018.