NFL's Antonio Brown accused of rape in federal lawsuit

Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was sued in federal court on Tuesday for allegedly raping his former personal trainer.

Continue Reading Below

The lawsuit alleges that Brown forced himself on the woman, a former college classmate at Central Michigan University, during three encounters in June 2017 and May 2018. Brown is accused of exposing himself and kissing the woman without permission during one training session in June 2017, and then ejaculated on the woman during a second encounter at Brown’s home later that month, according to court documents obtained by FOX Business.

The woman ended her business relationship with Brown following the second incident, but relented after Brown apologized and agreed to train him again. During a third encounter in May of 2018, Brown allegedly overpowered and “forcibly raped” the woman, the documents said.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Brown’s accuser said in a statement obtained by the New York Times. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

In a statement posted on Twitter and on the web site HeitnerLegal.com, Brown's lawyer Darren Heitner said Brown "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit" and promised the NFL star would "pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."

Advertisement

Brown's accuser is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the nine-year NFL veteran for his "brutal and sadistic misconduct," the suit said.

The lawsuit was filed just days after the Patriots signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million. The deal included $10 million guaranteed and a $9 million signing bonus.

The Oakland Raiders released Brown from his contract last week after a series of disputes with team management over his conduct during training camp. One report said Brown threatened to punch Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock in face.

Representatives for the Patriots and the NFL did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the situation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.