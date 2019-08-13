NFL teams that are winning the money game

article

It's a billion-dollar business that's sure to keep raking in the dough.

The National Football League clocked in an estimated $16 billion in 2018. When you break it down though - there are some teams that clearly rise above the rest.

While some franchises have a leg up on talent, some are scoring better than others when it comes to the kind of revenue stream they command.

Personal-finance website GOBankingRates compiled a list of each team and their earnings.

Here are the top five that bring in the most money:

5. San Francisco 49ers

Revenue: $470 million

Operating Income: $106 million

Silicon Valley money may be a big part of the 49ers’ wealth. The franchise cleared $470 million in revenue last year while the team struggled to win games. They ended 2018 season with only four wins.

4. Washington Redskins

Revenue: $491 million

Operating Income: $122 million

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016 file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) reaches for Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) during an NFL Football game at Wembley Stadium in London. Normans eyes lit up as he reflected o Expand

The Redskins finished 14 of the last 17 seasons in last or second-to-last place in their division. Still, they’re the fourth most valuable team in the league, as they made just shy of a $500 million last year.

3. New York Giants

Revenue: $493 million

Operating Income: $149 million

New York Giants quarterback Sage Rosenfels passes over Carolina Panthers defensive end Thomas Keiser (R) in the first half of an NFL pre-season football game in Charlotte, North Carolina August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nell Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: SP Expand

It’s no secret that New York is a huge media market. The city’s Giants franchise ranked in the top three most-valuble teams in terms of revenue, and in the top four in terms of operating income.

2. New England Patriots

Revenue: $593 million

Operating Income: $235 million

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Patriots have won a whopping six Super Bowls since 2002, including their championship win last year against the Los Angeles Rams. The franchise brought in nearly $600 billion in revenue last year.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Revenue: $864 million

Operating Income: $365 million

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

“America’s Team” is the league’s richest team. In fact, the Cowboys are the most-valuable team in the world across all sports. The franchise made more than $860 million in revenue in 2018.

