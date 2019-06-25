NFL's Rams to refund $24M to St. Louis fans who bought personal seat licenses

A federal judgement on Monday approved a settlement that requires the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams to pay up to $24 million to fans who held personal seat licenses (PSLs) at their old stadium in St. Louis.

Continue Reading Below

The settlement, which was first announced last year, came in response to a class-action lawsuit filed by Rams fans who had purchased PSLs, which gave fans who paid a one-time fee the right to buy season tickets. The PSLs were good for a 30-year term, matching the length of the Rams’ lease for The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles in 2019 with nine years remaining on their stadium lease. As a result, fans who purchased PSLs will receive roughly 30 percent of what they originally paid. Fans who were affected can file for their refund by August 23, with payouts to begin this December, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, who approved the settlement, said the case was “resolved in a satisfactory way” based on its terms.

Rams representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Rams will also cover legal fees associated with the case. Fans paid anywhere from $250 to $4,500 to buy their PSLs, according to the Post-Dispatch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Since moving to Los Angeles, the Rams have amassed a 28-20 regular season record and made an appearance in Super Bowl LIII last February. The franchise is set to move into a brand new multi-billion-dollar stadium in Inglewood in 2020.