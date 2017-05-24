NFL making stadium security a priority, Atlanta Falcons owner says

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester, England has highlighted the issue of security at massive venues that attracts thousands of fans to sporting events and concerts.

“You’ve got to make sure that you understand all the dangers and how they’re changing and make sure that in addition to everything else we’re doing for our fans, we’ve got to make sure first and foremost they’re in a safe environment," Blank told the FOX Business Network's Maria Bartiromo. "So, whatever it takes to give that certainty to our fans is critical.”

Blank's Falcons will play the upcoming season in their new home, the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, built to incorporate the latest security measures. “You’ve got to make sure that you understand all the dangers and how they’re changing," Blank said, noting that team and league officials work regularly with Homeland Security and other security agencies to address threats. “It’s certainly an issue that the National Football League is very sensitive to and been very sensitive to for a number of years.”

That process includes learning from every attack, and addressing weaknesses. "I think the perimeter continues to be, you know, pushed out further," Blank said. “Obviously what happened in England was an unbelievable tragedy and you have to figure out creative ways to go out further to make sure that these situations can be limited. It’s hard when you have a gathering place of that many people. And at some point you do create a funnel and that’s where the most exposure is.”